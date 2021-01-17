Ontario expanding big box inspection blitz amid widespread COVID-19 rule violations: McNaughton

Ontario hasn't seen the last of inspectors who fanned out across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Areas this weekend and uncovered dozens of COVID-19-related violations at big box stores.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the province will expand and continue its blitz, launched as a new stay-at-home order tries to get the spread of the novel coronavirus under control.

McNaughton says 50 inspectors visited 110 retailers on Saturday alone and found 31 violations of COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Inspectors issued 11 formal warnings and 11 tickets and found 70 per cent of the retailers they visited were in compliance with COVID-19 rules, the province said.

McNaughton said the most common violations inspectors found were linked to screening of customers and staff, masking protocols and physical distancing problems.

McNaughton offered few details about the expanded blitz, but says it will take place across the province in the days and weeks to come.