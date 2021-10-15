Ontario to start allowing local brewers to sell their beer at farmers' markets
Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says move will support businesses affected by COVID-19 pandemic
Patrons will soon be able to purchase Ontario beer at local farmers' markets.
The government announced Friday that it will start allowing eligible brewers to sell their beer at the more than 180 farmers' markets in the province.
Brewers whose full brewing process takes place in Ontario can apply to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to start selling their products at farmers' markets.
Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says the move will support businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, while offering more choice and convenience for consumers.
Premier Doug Ford's Tory government has loosened a number of alcohol regulations since taking power in 2018, including by allowing cities to permit drinking in parks, expanding hours alcohol can be served and giving restaurants and bars the green light to sell alcohol with takeout and delivery orders.
