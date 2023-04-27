Ontario announces $112M for bail compliance amid debate over reform

The province of Ontario will spend $112 million on bail compliance programs, which will include teams of police officers dedicated to pursuing people who aren't following their bail conditions, Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday.

Over three years, $48 million will be available to the Ontario Provincial Police's repeat offenders and parole enforcement squad, which will provide the OPP with about 50 additional people for those units, said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner at the announcement. That $48 million will create a dedicated bail compliance unit within the squad, according to a news release.

There will also be $24 million available in grants for police services across the province, including the OPP, municipal forces and First Nations police, to help them beef up or create their parole enforcement units, Kerzner added.

Ford said the spending announced Thursday ill improve public safety.

"These investments will help ensure that the most high-risk offenders remain in jail, and those accused of crimes and out on bail follow the rules," he said.

Money comes amid debate over bail system

Thursday's announcement comes after Ford — along with Canada's other premiers — called on the federal government earlier this year to reform the country's bail system.

In a Jan. 13 letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the 13 premiers said they wanted to see a specific change that would make bail harder for those accused of a charge related to the offence of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

Critics say bail reform could result in more deaths than saved lives. Between 2018 and 2022, a person who became incarcerated in Ontario was about 15 times more likely to die in custody than a police officer was to be killed on duty, members of the the University of Ottawa's Prison Law Practicum have written. Recent police deaths in Canada do not constitute a trend, while the opposite has been true for the deaths of inmates, the group has argued.

The spending also includes $26 million to create "intensive serious violent crime bail teams" within the province's court systems, the release said. This spending will ensure there are subject matter experts and dedicated prosecutors to prepare for and conduct bail hearings, according to the province.

"And we're investing in new technology to better monitor people out on bail," Ford said.

The province will be rolling out a new bail compliance dashboard, per the release, that will "allow police services to monitor high-risk offenders with the most accurate data possible." The dashboard has already been piloted by Toronto and Durham police, Kerzner said.

"We'll be able to keep a very fine-tuned look on where people who are violating bail are. And we will be able to identify, and to communicate with local police services in the different jurisdictions where they are, so we can get them before they cause crime," Kerzner said when asked how the new bail compliance technology will help.