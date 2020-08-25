Ad campaign on Ontario's COVID-19 school reopening plan met with criticism

Opposition politicians are criticizing a new advertising campaign launched by the Ontario government to publicize its school reopening plan.

The advertisements, with both print and 30-second radio versions, tout the government's efforts to consult widely with health and education professionals to create their strategy.

It also details some of the measures included in the plan and promotes a government website with more information.

Both the opposition New Democrats and Liberals say Premier Doug Ford should be spending the money to hire more teachers and increase physical distancing in schools.

The Progressive Conservative government's plan has been criticized by school boards, teachers' unions and some parents for not doing enough to cut class sizes in elementary schools.

A spokeswoman for Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the advertisement aims to provide parents and students with information about school reopening.