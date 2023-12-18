Olivia and Noah continue reigns as most popular baby names in Ontario

Olivia and Noah continue to top the lists of the most popular baby names for girls and boys born in Ontario, the latest provincial data shows.

It's the 14th consecutive year Olivia has been the favourite choice among parents for newborn girls, and the fourth straight year for Noah atop the boys' list.

Families in Ontario aren't alone among their provincial and territorial peers, with Olivia and Noah also taking top billing nationwide, according to Statistics Canada's Baby Names Observatory.

The Ontario Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery released its annual top 10 lists of most popular baby names Monday. The data is from 2022.

After Olivia, the nine most common names for girls were:

Charlotte

Amelia

Emma

Sophia

Ava

Chloe/Isla

Evelyn

Lily

Mia

And for boys:

Liam

Oliver

Theodore

Jack

Benjamin

Lucas

William

Ethan

Leo

Ontario has been collecting baby name data for 105 years.