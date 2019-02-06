The Ford government will today launch its plan to tackle lengthy waiting lists for autism therapy, with the aim of clearing the province-wide backlog in two years.

Some 23,000 children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders are waiting for government-funded treatment in Ontario, while just 8,400 are currently in the program receiving therapy. Government officials say this freezes out three-quarters of the kids who need treatment, promising that the reforms to be announced Wednesday will address the problem.

"Our first priority on this is just clear that list so more parents can actually get their kids into treatment earlier, and do that in a way that is sustainable and fair," a senior government official told CBC News.

"Any outcome that does not address the concerns of those 23,000 kids and their parents is not an acceptable outcome," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the plan before it is revealed. "We hope the entire community realizes the status quo is fundamentally unfair. We need to find a way to be fair to all these children."

CBC News has learned the reforms to be announced Wednesday will include doubling the funding to the five diagnostic hubs that assess children's suitability for the province's autism program. There are currently 2,400 children in line for assessment and on average they wait 31 weeks, according to government figures.

Children, Community and Social Services Minister Lisa MacLeod will make the announcement at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, one of the diagnostic hubs. The hubs currently receive $2.75 million in annual funding.

MacLeod will also reveal changes to the Ontario Autism Program, the province's $300 million/year system for providing behavioural therapy.

The government sources said the changes will focus on targeting resources to families in greatest need, empowering parents with choice in therapy, and eliminating the waitlist for treatment.

"It will not be cleared overnight," the senior government official told CBC News. "We're optimistic that in the next year and a half to two years we can see action there, clearing it."

MacLeod will justify the changes as ensuring that children get treatment earlier because research shows early intervention has the most impact in helping kids on the autism spectrum.

The government will act on 14 out of 19 improvements requested by the Ontario Autism Coalition, said the sources. They said funding to the program will not be cut.

Inspiring OPED by my Parliamentary Assistant <a href="https://twitter.com/AmyFeePC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AmyFeePC</a> in today's <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoStar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoStar</a>! She's devoting her life's work to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/endingthewaitlist?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#endingthewaitlist</a> in autism. I am so proud of her! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/forthepeople?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#forthepeople</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/fordnation?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fordnation</a> <a href="https://t.co/ExdVwaY23C">https://t.co/ExdVwaY23C</a> —@MacLeodLisa

The PCs hinted at their intentions this week in an article written by Amy Fee, MPP for Ktchener South—Hespeler and parliamentary assistant to MacLeod.

"We need to work to clear these wait-lists and put the decision-making back in the hands of parents," wrote Fee in the article published Tuesday in the Toronto Star.

"We need to get the youngest children into autism services as soon as possible," wrote Fee, who has two children on the autism spectrum. "This is why our government is working to revamp Ontario's autism supports. We're going to put families in control, and bring equity to a broken system."

Ontario's autism program was revised in 2017 by the Wynne government to give parents the option between either receiving therapy from government-funding service providers or receiving funding directly to pay a private therapist.

The theory was that this would help reduce the wait lists. But that hasn't happened. Within a year of the Liberal government announcing the shift, parents complained that the wait lists had changed little. Some parents say the government-funded providers discourage them from choosing to accept funding for private therapy.

Research shows early intervention has the most impact in helping kids on the autism spectrum. (Getty Images/Image Source)

Ford government officials spoke scathingly about the program they inherited from the Liberals, calling it "atrocious"

"They burned through the money and still 24,000 kids are not getting services," said one. "We are very confident that our system is certainly more sustainable; it's certainly more fair to all families and it actually responds to concerns we've heard from parents themselves."

Still, the PCs are bracing for criticism from parent activists who they believe will likely oppose the changes.

"We're prepared to face whatever criticism they throw at us because it was quite frankly utterly morally and ethically unacceptable to us to leave those 23,000 kids on the wait list," said the senior government official. "If they choose to attack, we're very comfortable, because we know we're doing the right thing."

The government has been holding consultations on the autism program throughout the province over the past few months. The most recent was held just last week in Windsor.