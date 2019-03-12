Ontario to change course on unpopular autism funding, coalition president says

After months of protests and outrage, the province's Progressive Conservative government will pivot away from its controversial autism funding model, the president of the Ontario Autism Coalition says.

Laura Kirby-McIntosh, who also serves on Ontario's autism advisory panel, said Monday that the province revealed its decision in an email she received on Sunday evening.

That decision was first reported on by The Globe and Mail.

Social Services Minister Todd Smith is set to outline the coming changes at a news conference at 10 a.m. in Toronto.

Kirby-McIntosh told CBC Radio's Metro Morning that the announcement will "bring some good news" to Ontario's autism community.

She said the "old, terrible" plan originally rolled out by former social services minister Lisa MacLeod in February will be tossed out, and the panel will be empowered "to go in a completely new direction to build a needs-based program."

Autism revamp unveiled in February

The first iteration of the province's new autism funding plan pledged to clear a lengthy wait-list for treatment by providing families a fixed amount of money based on income and the age of their child.

That plan outraged families and set off protests around Ontario, with some parents telling CBC News they were losing hope for their children's futures and preparing to sell their homes to pay for therapy.

In mid-March, weeks before it came into effect, the government announced some tweaks to the original plan — including opening the door for increased assistance.

Kirby-McIntosh said on Monday that a needs-based plan, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, has always been the only option that makes sense.

"You wouldn't say to a bunch of diabetics, well, you all get the same amount of money for your insulin," she said.

New program has to be built

There are still challenges ahead, said Kirby-McIntosh — including the actual building of the plan.

"We have to do that within a particular funding envelope," she said, adding that she is "confident that we can bring a program back that is good."

Still, Kirby-McIntosh remains worried about families languishing on Ontario's autism treatment wait-list.

"They are going to have to wait until the new program is built," she said.