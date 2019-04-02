Ontario to consult parents of children with autism starting in May, ministers say

The Ontario government says it has decided it will consult parents of children with autism about services starting on May 1st.

Lisa MacLeod, minister of children, community and social services, told reporters in Toronto that the consultations will help inform the government on ways it can better support children and teenagers with autism who have complex needs. The consultations will take the form of an online survey and telephone town halls.

MacLeod was flanked by Health Minister Chistine Elliott and Education Minister Lisa Thompson at at the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto, when she made the announcement.

MacLeod said the government is setting up a new advisory panel that will be made up of parents with lived experience, adults with autism and experts in such fields as psychology, behavioural analysis, rehabilitation services, education, developmental pediatrics and research.

The panel will review the results of the survey and telephone town halls and give advice on a new "needs assessment" process.

Autism Ontario has been asked to help the minister conduct the online survey and will review questions asked of parents, she added.