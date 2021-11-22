Ontario auditor general to release report of environmental audits today
Ontario's auditor general is set to release her annual report of environment audits today.
Bonnie Lysyk's audits are due to be tabled at the Legislature at 10:30 a.m.
In last year's report, Lysyk found the province might not meet its emissions targets because the government wasn't prioritizing them.
The office of the auditor general is an independent office that conducts value-for-money and financial audits of the provincial government.
Lysyk is also due to answer questions about her findings today, alongside her new assistant auditor general and commissioner of the environment.
Tyler Schulz was appointed to the role last month.
