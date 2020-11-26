Condo watchdogs lack teeth, says Ontario's Auditor General

Ontario's auditor general is raising concern about the inspection regime covering retirement homes, fare refunds for GO train users and consumer protection for condo owners.

Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk's annual report, released Monday, includes value-for-money audits of 13 government programs and agencies, inlcuding Metrolinx, the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority, and the agencies overseeing the condominium sector.

The audit found the provincial regulators covering the condominium sector lack teeth. Lysyk says those agencies have limited mandates that "do not sufficiently protect condo owners against many of the common issues that they may encounter in their daily condo living."

For example, the Condominium Authority of Ontario lacks the ability to inspect or investigate potential abuses or misconduct by condo boards, or to enforce compliance with the relevant laws and regulations, says the report.

Another agency, the Condominium Management Regulatory Authority "does not effectively address complaints, inspect condo managers and management companies proactively, or identify unlicensed individuals and companies providing management services," the report says.

Ontario's auditor general says the provincial regulators covering the condominium sector lack teeth. (Google)

The audit also found the majority of condo boards surveyed did not have adequate reserve funds set aside to to cover future repairs and replacements.

Lysyk says purchasers are not provided enough information on how condominium fees are set and managed.

Retirement home reviewers take months to deal with complaints, report finds

Inspections of retirement homes — where some 58,000 Ontario seniors live — are not adequately disclosed to the public, the audit found.

Retirement homes, overseen by the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority, are not the same as long-term care homes (their residents are living more independently) but some have also been hard-hit by COVID-19 this year.

The audit found the agency took as long as four and a half months to respond to formal complaints about the treatment of residents.

Inspections found residents not being offered suitable meals, not being provided with personal hygiene services such as bathing and grooming, and bedsores left to become infected.

GO Transit riders have missed out on $2.2 million worth of fare refunds for delayed or cancelled trains, the auditor general says. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

Patients discharged from hospital are increasingly spending time in retirement homes while they wait for placement in long-term care, the auditor found.

Other highlights from the auditor's report include:

GO Transit riders missed out on $2.2 million worth of fare refunds for delayed or cancelled trains. That's roughly three-quarters of all elgible fare refunds over the past five years related to problems with Metrolinx's information technology systems.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario is not properly monitoring the movement of recreational cannabis in retail stores. Legal shops had 84,000 fewer units of cannabis on hand than recorded in their inventory systems in 2019-20, and the auditor says the commission "had no assurance that these units were not lost, stolen or diverted."

Ontario's Electrical Safety Authority is not doing enough to track unlicensed electricians, the auditor says. The safety agency also collected $17 million in fees over the past five years to issue certificates for electrical inspections that were not conducted.

Provincial art galleries are keeping too many of their works out of sight. The audit found that more than 70 per cent of the items in the Art Gallery of Ontario's collection had not been displayed since they were acquired, and about half of the McMichael Canadian Art Collection's pieces had not been displayed for more than 20 years.

The agency that oversees Ontario's funeral industry is doing too little to protect people from getting ripped off during their time of bereavement. The audit found that only one out of four firms discloses price lists on their website. The auditor hired "mystery shoppers" to go to 100 funeral homes, cemeteries and crematoriums and found that sales pressure or misleading information from half of the firms.

The Ford government spent $37.6 million on advertising in the 2019-20 fiscal year, says Ontario's auditor general. (Mike Crawley/CBC)

The report also includes the annual audit of government advertising.

The auditor says the Ford government spent $9.5 million of public money in 2019-20 on advertising that she defined as partisan. That amounts to roughly one-quarter of the government's entire annual spending on advertising.

The ad campaigns that drew her criticism for their partisan tone focused on three areas: the government's environment plan, its actions on addressing the provincial debt, and those focused on infrastructure improvements.