Attorney General to announce major changes to Ontario's police oversight system
Caroline Mulroney is set to make a major announcement this morning at Halton Regional Police headquarters, which is expected to include details of new PC legislation surrounding police oversight in the province.
PC government poised to dismantle reforms brought in by previous Liberal government
Mulroney will be accompanied by Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services Sylvia Jones.
Representatives from the Ontario Provincial Police Association, the union representing civilian and non-commissioned uniformed members of the OPP, and the Police Association of Ontario, which represents sworn and civilian front-line police personnel from 48 forces across the province, will also be on hand.
You can watch the announcement live here at 10 a.m. ET.
