Ontario will allow outdoor dining in grey-lockdown zones, modifying COVID-19 restrictions

Ontario will allow outdoor dining in grey-lockdown zones, modifying some of its COVID-19 restrictions.

Restaurants in the red and orange zones of the province's colour-coded guidelines will have their indoor dining capacity increased to 50 per cent — up to a maximum of 50 or 100 people respectively.

In a news release Friday afternoon, the province said the changes would be effective Saturday March 20, at 12:01 a.m.

Only those from the same household can sit at a table together both indoors or outdoors, with the exception of single people or caregivers.

Toronto and Peel Region both remain in the grey-lockdown zone, the strictest level of the province's COVID-19 framework, due to an increase in cases and per cent positivity rates in the last week.

On Wednesday, Toronto's top doctor said she would not ask to move to the red zone. Instead, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's chief medical officer of health, said she would instead ask the province to slightly modify its grey-lockdown rules to allow for some outdoor activities, mentioning outdoor dining, fitness and hair salons.

At the time, de Villa said there would be a collaborative discussion about potential changes with the province.

City officials confirmed the CafeTO program, which saw a dramatic increase in the number of outdoor restaurant and bar patios in the city, won't be up and running until early May. Those with existing patio space and permits are now set to open sooner.