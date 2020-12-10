Ontario makes changes to liquor rules, allows permanent delivery of alcohol with food
Alcohol distillers allowed to sell spirits, wine at farmers' markets
Ontario will allow restaurants to permanently sell alcohol with food takeout and delivery as it makes changes to support the industry through the pandemic.
The province announced the change Wednesday night along with other relief measures.
Attorney General Doug Downey says the changes are meant to support the sector that has struggled with shutdowns and regulatory changes during COVID-19.
Other permanent changes include nixing a licensing requirement for third-party delivery services and reducing the price of spirits consumed on-site.
Licensed operators may also serve alcohol on docked boats under the new rules, and alcoholic drinks can be included in delivered food boxes and meal kits.
The province will also allow alcohol distillers to deliver their own products and to sell spirits and wine at farmers' markets.
