Ford government expanding alcohol sales to almost 300 new stores
Almost 300 more stores in Ontario will be selling beer, wine and cider as of next spring. Alcohol will now be sold in more grocery stores, and all-new "LCBO Convenience Outlets."
Almost 300 more stores in Ontario will be selling beer, wine and cider as of next spring.
Finance Minister Vic Fedeli says the number of LCBO agency stores in under-serviced areas will rise to 60 in August, and to 200 by spring 2020.
The new locations will be called LCBO Convenience Outlets.
Another 87 grocery stores will also be allowed to sell alcohol starting in September, bringing the total to 450 across the province.
The government has promised to make beer and wine available in corner stores, grocery stores and big box stores.
It passed a bill Thursday to end a 10-year agreement with The Beer Store that limits the number of stores that can sell alcohol.
