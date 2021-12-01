Ontario auditor to examine COVID-19 support for business, PPE supply in annual report
Auditor general Bonnie Lysyk to release report at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday
Ontario's auditor general is set to release her annual report today, including a look at the province's supply of personal protective equipment and its COVID-19 supports for businesses.
The two pandemic topics are among 18 value-for-money audits that will be part of this year's report.
Other health topics that the auditor general has looked at are outpatient surgeries, assisted living services, and CorHealth Ontario, which reports on the performance of cardiac, stroke and vascular services.
There will also be audits of the Ontario Provincial Police, the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation and the Ontario Securities Commission.
In the area of post-secondary education, auditor general Bonnie Lysyk has looked at the oversight of public colleges as well as private career colleges.
Other audits included in the report are on 5G network technology, homelessness, the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council, the Ontario Clean Water Agency, land-use planning in the Greater Golden Horseshoe area, inspection and maintenance of bridges and culverts, the financial reporting of school boards, and Ontario's provincial comptrollership framework.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?