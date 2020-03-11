Ontario confirms 4 more COVID-19 cases, bringing provincial total to 41

Ontario confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning — including two in the Greater Toronto Area, one in Hamilton and one in Ottawa — bringing the provincial total to 41.

Wednesday's numbers include the first COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ottawa and Hamilton.

A radiation oncologist was the first in Hamilton confirmed to be infected, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to CBC News.The doctor, a 32-year-old Burlington woman, tested positive after returning from a personal trip to Hawaii. She had since been in contact with both cancer patients and staff members.

Ottawa's first case of COVID-19 was a man in his 40s who tested positive after travel to Austria.

Among the Toronto-area cases, in York Region, a woman in her 30s tested positive after travel to Egypt. In Toronto, a man in his 30s tested positive after travel to the United States.

Also announced Wednesday was Sudbury's first case, initially reported Tuesday night. Sudbury health officials said a man in his 50s tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The man had attended a convention in Toronto for the Prospectors and Developers Association on March 2 and 3, said a statement from Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

Ontario is now investigating whether that case is evidence of community transmission.

All the new patients are now self-isolating, according to the ministry's website.

Five of Ontario's 41 confirmed cases have been resolved, meaning the patients are no longer infectious.