Ontario confirms 4 more COVID-19 cases, bringing provincial total to 41
The new cases include the first confirmed patients in Ottawa and Hamilton.

This illustration, provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Ontario confirmed two more cases in the GTA on Wednesday morning, as well as the first cases in Ottawa, Hamilton and Sudbury. (The Canadian Press)

Ontario confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning — including two in the Greater Toronto Area, one in Hamilton and one in Ottawa — bringing the provincial total to 41.

Wednesday's numbers include the first COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ottawa and Hamilton.

A radiation oncologist was the first in Hamilton confirmed to be infected, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to CBC News.The doctor, a 32-year-old Burlington woman, tested positive after returning from a personal trip to Hawaii. She had since been in contact with both cancer patients and staff members.

Ottawa's first case of COVID-19 was a man in his 40s who tested positive after travel to Austria. 

Among the Toronto-area cases, in York Region, a woman in her 30s tested positive after travel to Egypt. In Toronto, a man in his 30s tested positive after travel to the United States.

Also announced Wednesday was Sudbury's first case, initially reported Tuesday night. Sudbury health officials said a man in his 50s tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The man had attended a convention in Toronto for the Prospectors and Developers Association on March 2 and 3, said a statement from Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

Ontario is now investigating whether that case is evidence of community transmission.

All the new patients are now self-isolating, according to the ministry's website.

Five of Ontario's 41 confirmed cases have been resolved, meaning the patients are no longer infectious.

