Ontario caps 2023 rent increase guideline at 2.5% due to rising cost of living

Due to the rising cost of living, Ontario has set the maximum allowable rent increase for landlords next year lower than the rate set by Canada's current record-high inflation rates.

The provincial rent increase guideline — the highest a landlord can increase most tenants' rents without the approval of the Landlord and Tenant Board — will be raised to 2.5 per cent in 2023.

Based on the Ontario Consumer Price Index, inflation would result in a guideline of 5.3 per cent, according to a government press release. However, the province has capped that amount "to help protect tenants from significant rent increases."

The rent increase guideline for 2022 is 1.2 per cent.

The guideline applies to the majority of rental households under the province's Residential Tenancies Act — about 1.4 million of them. It does not apply to vacant units, community housing, long-term care homes or commercial properties.

Also excluded from the guideline are rental units occupied for the first time after Nov. 15, 2018 — the date that Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative government scrapped rent control for new buildings.