Ontario just released its 2021 Sunshine List of $100K+ earners. See it for yourself.

Ontario has released its 2021 Sunshine List of public sector employees who made more than $100,000 over the past year, with power company and hospital executives among the top earners on the list.

The government published the data on its website Friday.

Ontario Power Generation's CEO, Kenneth Hartwick, topped the list, making $1,628,246.

Dominique Miniere, an executive vice-president also at OPG, also made more than $1 million, earning $1,523,518.84. Six of the top earners in the province worked for OPG.

Kevin Smith, president and CEO of the University Health Network, was the third highest-paid in the province, making $845,092.20.

Ronald Cohn, president and CEO of SickKids Hospital, took home $780,013.40.

Phil Verster, president and CEO of Metrolinx, made $838,960.91.

Catherine Zahn is the highest paid woman on the list. The president and CEO of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health made $650,454.71 last year.

Other notable figures include Doris Greenspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario, who took home $565,489.68.

Premier Doug Ford, meanwhile, made $208,974.00 last year. Official opposition leader, Andrea Horwath, made $180,885.96.

Meanwhile, Green leader Mike Schreiner made $125,874.00. Liberal leader Del Duca doesn't have a seat in the legislature and does not currently hold a role that appears on the list.

Ford's chief of staff, James Wallace, a former Toronto Sun and Postmedia executive, made far more than either leader, taking home $333,316.90. Wallace has held the post since the summer of 2019.

The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore took home $235,314.14 for his work as top doctor last year. He took on the post in June of 2021.

Moore appears on the list twice and previously served as the Medical Officer of Health for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington. He took home $225,708.71 for that role.

His predecessor, Dr. David Williams, the province's former top doctor who led Ontario's early stages of the pandemic response, made $351,807.67.

The chiefs of the province's largest police forces each made over $300,000.

Thomas Carrique, head of the Ontario Provincial Police, made $354,343.28

The now former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly, made $341,827.43. Toronto's Chief of Police, James Ramer, made slightly less at $332,023.59.

Peel's police chief, Nishan Duraiappah, earned $327,220.61.

You can access the complete 2021 Ontario Sunshine list here.