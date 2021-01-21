Here's what you need to know about Ontario's 2021 budget

The Ontario government has delivered its second budget of the COVID-19 pandemic, which lays out a plan to stimulate economic growth and jump start what is expected to be a years-long journey to financial recovery.

Here's what the $186 billion plan says, along with some details about its most significant new investments and initiatives:

Massive spending, deficit projections

Ontario's projected deficit is now $33.1 billion, which would represent a slight decrease from the record $38.5 billion deficit logged in 2020.

The budget forecasts a surplus by 2029-30. However, the forecasts also include estimates if economic growth is slower or faster than expected.

If economic growth outpaces current projections, Ontario says it could reach a surplus as soon as 2027-28. If growth is slower than expected, the province says the budget may not be balanced until 2031-32.

Billions for 'defeating' COVID-19

Ontario is budgeting $1 billion for its ongoing vaccination campaign, which the budget document describes as "the government's most urgent priority."

The province is also committing $2.3 billion to fund COVID-19 testing and contact tracing in 2021 and 2022.

The budget commits $1.8 billion to provide care for COVID-19 patients and tackle surgical backlogs lengthened during the pandemic.

Another round of small business support

The Small Business Support Grant returns with a second round of payments for businesses that lost revenue during the pandemic.

The approximately 120,000 small businesses eligible during the program's first round will receive a second payment of between $10,000 and $20,000. Business owners do not need to re-apply for the grant.

Ontario will also create a similar $100 million program for hard-hit tourism and hospitality businesses, which will be eligible for one-time payments between $10,000 and $20,000.

Money for families

The Ontario COVID-19 Child Benefit has been doubled and will return for a third round, this time providing a one-time payment of $400 per child and $500 per child with special needs.

Ontario will also expand its child care tax credit, called CARE, by 20 per cent this year only. The top up increases support from $1,250 to $1,500 on average.

Long-term care spending

The budget commits $2.3 billion over the next four years to the province's long-term care sector, an increase from the $1.75 billion previously announced.

The money will result in "a development pipeline" of 20,161 new beds by 2025 and 30,000 beds by 2028, the government says.

Ontario says the new spaces will be offered at both for-profit and public long-term care facilities.

Other highlights include: