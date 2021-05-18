Skip to Main Content
Family of 2 children killed in Vaughan crash ask for privacy, police say

The Vaughan, Ont., family of two children who died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend say they have been traumatized by their loss.

'The past days have been extremely difficult for our family,' statement from family reads

The Canadian Press ·
A mourner looks at the damaged earth and skid marks on Tuesday as she leaves flowers at the site where two children were killed in Vaughan. Police say a 10-year-old girl and her four-year-old brother died after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

York Regional Police shared the family's statement on Tuesday.

The family is asking for privacy and say they appreciate thoughts and prayers from people in the difficult days since the collision.

The 10-year-old girl and her four-year-old brother died after being injured in their driveway when a car veered off the road on Sunday.

A teenage boy from Richmond Hill has been charged in relation to the incident.

Police say the family ask that the children's names and photos not be released, and that media do not film or approach people at their home.

They also say the family is not involved in creating a GoFundMe fundraiser posted about the incident.

York Regional Police say a car veered off the road and into a driveway, critically injuring a boy and his sister, both of whom died later in hospital. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)
