Ontario extends college, university tuition freeze to 2022-2023
Ontario is extending a tuition freeze for college and university students through next year.
Tuition fees were reduced by 10 per cent in 2019 and then frozen during the pandemic
Ontario is extending a tuition freeze for college and university students through next year.
Colleges and Universities Minister Jill Dunlop said the Progressive Conservative government wants to reduce financial barriers and financial strain on families.
The province had reduced tuition fees by 10 per cent for the 2019 to 2020 academic year and froze tuition for another two years after that.
The freeze is now being extended to the 2022-2023 academic year.
It was originally introduced as the province cut a free tuition program for low-income students in early 2019.
The province says students in university undergraduate arts and science degree programs will pay an average of $660 less in tuition with the freeze.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?