TTC to drop COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers, reinstate terminated employees

The Toronto Transit Commission says it's ending its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirement for workers and offering to reinstate employees who were terminated as a result of the policy.

The transit agency says its vaccine mandate will be lifted on Nov. 27, though it is continuing to encourage employees to stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations.

The TTC says employees whose employment was terminated as a result of the policy will be invited to return to work.

Previously-terminated employees will not be eligible for back pay but will maintain their seniority.

The agency says its conditions of employment will be updated to include compliance with future policies of a similar nature.

The TTC says the mandate, introduced on Sept. 7, 2021, came after consulting with public health officials and based on "the best available science at the time."