TTC settles lawsuit after black man pinned by inspectors to ground
The TTC has apologized to Reece Maxwell-Crawford for the 2018 incident
Toronto's transit authority has apologized to a black man who sued the agency after he was pinned to the ground and forcibly detained by fare inspectors last year.
Reece Maxwell-Crawford says a lawsuit he filed against the Toronto Transit Commission has been settled and he's happy the agency is taking steps to fight discrimination.
Commission CEO Rick Leary pledged the agency would "do better" as he apologized to Maxwell-Crawford on Thursday and vowed to adopt recommendations made by Toronto's ombudsman.
Ombudsman Susan Opler released a report on the incident in July, saying the TTC's own investigation fell short in several ways.
Opler said the TTC failed to analyze evidence that would suggest whether racism — conscious or unconscious — was a factor the inspectors' actions.
She made a series of recommendations to improve the TTC's approach to discrimination, including a call to ensure that all investigations are independent and impartial.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.