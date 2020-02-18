Ontario introduces bill to speed up GTA transit project construction
Bill would streamline land acquisition, change environment assessment process for projects
Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government has unveiled legislation it says will help speed up construction of its multibillion-dollar transit plan for the Greater Toronto Area.
Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney introduced the bill — dubbed the Building Transit Faster Act — at the provincial Legislature Tuesday.
Mulroney says the bill, if passed, would streamline land acquisition, co-ordinate utility relocation, and change the environmental assessment process for transit projects.
She says the changes will not relax any environmental protections provided under the current system.
Last year, the Progressive Conservative government unveiled a $28.5-billion plan it said will move the province's aging public transit system into the 21st century.
The plan proposes to build a downtown relief subway line in Toronto, called the Ontario Line, as well as a three-stop Scarborough subway extension.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.