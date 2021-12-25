1 dead after shooting in Lawrence Heights area in Toronto: police

Toronto police say one person has died after a shooting occurred in the city's Lawrence Heights area on Friday night.

Police say they received reports of a man who was shot in the area of Replin and Flemington roads shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday.

They say officers located a victim at the scene with serious injuries who was rushed to hospital.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead in hospital.

The Toronto Police Service's homicide unit is investigating the incident.



