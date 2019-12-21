Resident of city nursing home dies after fire in lobby of Cummer Lodge

A resident of a City of Toronto-run nursing home has died following a fire at the North York facility.

The city says the unidentified female died following a Friday night fire near the lobby of the Cummer Lodge. No other people were injured and there was no damage to the facility.

The woman was transported to hospital in critical condition with severe burns, where she died.

City spokesperson Brad Ross says the city expresses its "deepest condolences" to the family and friends of the resident who died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Cummer Lodge, operated by the city's senior services and long-term care division, has 391 residents.

