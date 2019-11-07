Fire that injured 2 firefighters now considered arson, man sought

A downtown Toronto fire that injured two firefighters last weekend is now considered arson.

Police say they are working to identify a man seen leaving the burning building at 85 Shuter St., near Jarvis Street, and they have released a composite sketch of the suspect.

Investigators say firefighters arrived to fight the three-alarm blaze around 2 a.m. Saturday, and some went onto the roof in an effort to control the flames.

Fire officials have said a veteran fire captain and a colleague were injured when they fell from the roof.

They said the captain was critically hurt, while the other firefighter broke his leg and was expected to recover.

Police did not give an update on the condition of the two men on Thursday.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the two were working to drill holes in the top of the building to let heat and gas escape so crews could enter.

The building was abandoned and boarded up but it was unclear whether there was anyone inside, Pegg said.

Toronto's mayor said over the weekend that there have been several fires in recent months at shuttered heritage buildings in similar condition.

The Office of the Fire Marshal was called to investigate the fire and determined it was deliberately set.