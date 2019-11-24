Police seek 4 suspects after alleged gunpoint carjacking in Toronto

Toronto police say they're looking for four suspects after an alleged violent carjacking in North York.

Police say the incident took place in the area of Finch Avenue West and Senlac Road, east of Bathurst Street, on Friday afternoon while a 56-year-old man was stopped at a stop sign.

Police allege the man was rear-ended by a black Mercedes, which prompted him to get out of his own vehicle to inspect the damage.

Three men then came out of the Mercedes and held him at gunpoint, demanding car keys and cellphones, police allege.

Police say the three suspects then got into the man's car and drove away, followed by the Mercedes.

The stolen vehicle is a black four-door 2015 Mercedes Benz S5A with the Ontario licence plate number CHRJ 747.



Police described the suspect with the gun as a man, 18 to 25, five foot nine to five foot 10, between 145 to 150 lbs. He has brown eyes. He was wearing a black balaclava and a sports jacket.

Anyone with information about the alleged incident is urged to come forward.

