5 arrests made after Victoria Day event in Toronto: police

Police say they made five arrests following a City of Toronto fireworks event on Victoria Day, after arresting 19 people in the same area a day earlier.

The force says a fireworks display was held along Ashbridges Bay on Monday night and was largely peaceful.

Police allege that three people were arrested for setting off fireworks in the area, including a 19-year-old man who aimed fireworks into a crowd.

Police also allege two people were arrested on a transit bus after making threats with a gun.

A recovered firearm was deemed to be a replica and one person was released with no charge.

The force says it is still investigating the stabbing of a 23-year-old man during an altercation.

Police say they arrested 19 people in the Ashbridges Bay and Woodbine Beach area on Sunday.

They say crowds of people were allegedly setting off fireworks that night, sometimes pointing them at other people. There were also reports of a shooting, a stabbing and two robberies at gunpoint on Sunday night.

Police said seven officers are among the wounded, including one who broke a leg and three more who were burned or cut by fireworks that were allegedly thrown at them.

City bylaws prohibit possession of fireworks on beaches and parks.

