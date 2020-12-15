Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Toronto police charge 3rd teen with murder in May shooting of man in tow truck

Police have charged a third teenager with murder in the shooting death of a Toronto man earlier this year.

Boy, 16, is 3rd person charged in death of Hashim Kinani, 23, on May 14

The Canadian Press ·
Hashim Kinani, 23, was shot while he was inside a tow truck in the area of Panorama Court and Kipling Avenue in Etobicoke at about 7:40 p.m. on May 14. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics to save his life. (Toronto Police Service)

The Toronto Police Service says the 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday.

He's the third individual arrested since the death of 23-year-old Hashim Kinani on May 14.

Police allege that Kinani was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a tow truck after gunshots were reported that evening in north Toronto.

Two boys aged 15 and 17 were charged less than a week later with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The third teen arrested this week was to appear in Toronto court Tuesday on the same charges.
 

