Toronto police charge 3rd teen with murder in May shooting of man in tow truck

Police have charged a third teenager with murder in the shooting death of a Toronto man earlier this year.

The Toronto Police Service says the 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday.

He's the third individual arrested since the death of 23-year-old Hashim Kinani on May 14.

Police allege that Kinani was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a tow truck after gunshots were reported that evening in north Toronto.

Two boys aged 15 and 17 were charged less than a week later with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The third teen arrested this week was to appear in Toronto court Tuesday on the same charges.

