Protesters singing in the rain at Dundas Square against cuts to education

A group of musical protesters have gathered in downtown Toronto on Saturday afternoon to rally against cuts to education.
Students, parents, teachers say they are singing in defence of fully-funded public education
The group of students, parents and teachers say they are singing in defence of fully-funded public education.
The rally from Ontario Education Workers United comes in the midst of tense contract talks between the four major teachers' unions and the government.