Toronto

Protesters singing in the rain at Dundas Square against cuts to education

The Canadian Press
Here is the song sheet for the Holiday Rally for Public Education being held in Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto. (Christopher Gill/Twitter)

A group of musical protesters have gathered in downtown Toronto on Saturday afternoon to rally against cuts to education.

The group of students, parents and teachers say they are singing in defence of fully-funded public education.

The rally from Ontario Education Workers United comes in the midst of tense contract talks between the four major teachers' unions and the government. 

