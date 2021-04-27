Police watchdog looks for witnesses after Durham police shoot at vehicle in Oshawa
Ontario's police watchdog is looking for witnesses after a Durham Region officer fired his gun at a vehicle.
Female driver, 45, later arrested unhurt, Special Investigations Unit says
The Special Investigations Unit says officers in Oshawa, Ont., responded to a report of theft and a suspicious person on April 16.
They spotted a vehicle of interest in a Shoppers Drug Mart parking lot at Harmony and Taunton roads.
The agency says an officer fired at the vehicle multiple times.
The vehicle took off and the 45-year-old female driver was later arrested unhurt in Mississauga, Ont.
Investigators have talked to three civilian witnesses but say others saw what happened.