2 people with COVID-19 went to Sherway Gardens restaurants JOEY and The Keg

Toronto·New

A mall in Toronto's west end has confirmed that two separate people who tested positive for COVID-19 went to restaurants at the shopping centre.

Toronto Public Health told both restaurants to sanitize the 'compromised spaces'

The Canadian Press ·
The Keg Steakhouse at Sherway Gardens is pictured here. Two people who tested positive for COVID-19 went to this restaurant and JOEY Sherway. (Google Street View)

A spokesperson for Sherway Gardens in Etobicoke says the two individuals were in JOEY and The Keg Steakhouse. She was unable to confirm if they were staff or patrons.

Both restaurants resumed normal operations by 3 p.m.

The mall says both restaurants have been advised by Toronto Public Health to sanitize the "compromised spaces."

Dr. Vinita Dubey, associate medical officer of health, says Toronto Public Health is currently working with the restaurant and investigations are ongoing.

JOEY Sherway, part of the JOEY Restaurants chain, is pictured here. Both this restaurant and The Keg Steakhouse have resumed operations. (Google Street View)
