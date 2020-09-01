2 people with COVID-19 went to Sherway Gardens restaurants JOEY and The Keg

A mall in Toronto's west end has confirmed that two separate people who tested positive for COVID-19 went to restaurants at the shopping centre.

A spokesperson for Sherway Gardens in Etobicoke says the two individuals were in JOEY and The Keg Steakhouse. She was unable to confirm if they were staff or patrons.

Both restaurants resumed normal operations by 3 p.m.

The mall says both restaurants have been advised by Toronto Public Health to sanitize the "compromised spaces."

Dr. Vinita Dubey, associate medical officer of health, says Toronto Public Health is currently working with the restaurant and investigations are ongoing.