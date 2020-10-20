OPP charges former Christian school supervisor in Caledon with sexual assaulting a child

Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged a former school supervisor for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

OPP allege the incident occurred in 2019 when the woman worked as a supervisor at the Jehovah Jireh Christian School in Caledon, Ont.

The 78-year-old woman from Orangeville, Ont., faces 15 counts, including five counts of sexual assault of a person under 16 years old.

According to its website, the school provides students with a "quality Christian education."

Police say the woman was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police are asking anyone who may believe they are a victim of the accused to contact them.