Inquest to be held into 2017 deaths of couple shot in Ontario hospital

A date has been set for an inquest into the 2017 deaths of a married couple following shootings in a southern Ontario hospital.

Office of Ontario's solicitor general says inquest will begin on Sept. 18

People walk towards the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Ont., on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Ontario's police watchdog says two people are dead after a police-involved shooting late Friday night at a hospital in Cobourg, about 100 kilometres east of Toronto. The Special Investigations Unit says it's investigating the death of a 70-year-old man and provincial police are investigating the death of a 76-year-old woman at the Northumberland Hills Hospital.
The Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, Ont., where William Thomas Ryan, 70, known as Tom, shot and killed his wife, Gladys Helen Ryan, 76, in 2017. Tom was subsequently shot and killed by Cobourg police. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

During the incident in Coburg, Ont., 70-year-old William Thomas Ryan, known as Tom, shot and killed his wife Gladys Helen Ryan, 76, while the couple was in hospital.

Tom was subsequently shot and killed by Cobourg police.

An inquest into the man's death is mandatory under the Coroners Act, but a combined inquest for both individuals was requested by the Chief Coroner.

The office of Ontario's solicitor general says the inquest will begin on September 18, will hear from 18 witnesses, and may make recommendations to the agencies involved.

The Special Investigations Unit, which probes police-involved shootings, cleared the officers involved of wrongdoing, saying in a 2018 report that the force used during the incident was "justified."

