Coach charged after lacrosse referee assaulted at Orillia recreation centre
Provincial police say they've charged a coach after a lacrosse referee was allegedly assaulted in Orillia, Ont., on Friday night.

Man, 47, charged with assault causing bodily harm following alleged physical fight

A coach has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after a lacrosse referee was allegedly assaulted in Orillia, Ont., on Friday night. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

Investigators say they were called to a recreation facility around 10 p.m. for a report of an assault.

They say officers found the male referee bleeding as a result of an alleged physical fight.

Police say the incident occurred after a verbal dispute, but they didn't specify what the fight was about.

Police say a 47-year-old man was charged with assault causing bodily harm.
 

