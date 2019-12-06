Man accused of killing 4 family members due in court
A man accused of killing four members of his family this year is due in court on Friday.
Menhaz Zaman has been charged with 4 counts of first-degree murder
Menhaz Zaman is facing four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths, which were discovered when police were called to his family home in Markham over the summer.
Friends have identified the victims as Zaman's parents, sister and grandmother.
Friday's court appearance is set to take place in Newmarket.