Ontario's attorney general looks to clear provincial court backlog due to COVID-19
Provincial offences courts suspended in-person trials and hearings earlier in the pandemic
Ontario's attorney general says the province is working on ways to clear a backlog of court cases caused by pandemic shutdowns.
Doug Downey says Ontario has been using an online early resolution process to resolve more cases quickly.
He says that more developments on early resolution mechanisms will be announced "in the early fall."
Ontario's provincial offences courts had to suspend in-person trials and hearings earlier in the pandemic due to the risk posed by COVID-19.
Downey also says the provincial government is in ongoing discussions with the judiciary and municipal clerks to find ways to work through all backlogged cases.
Downey was asked about the buildup of cases during a virtual forum at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario's annual general meeting.
