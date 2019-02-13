Ontario's plan to centralize procurement estimated to save $1B a year in 5 years
There's too much duplication when ministries buy goods, services, treasury board president says
Ontario plans to create a centralized procurement system across government and the broader public sector.
The government estimates it will save $1 billion a year, starting in about five years.
Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy said there is currently too much duplication and fragmentation in the way government ministries, as well as schools and hospitals, buy goods and services.
He said in a digital era it doesn't make sense to operate in silos, and centralizing procurement will bring significant cost savings.
Bethlenfalvy said creating such a system won't be quick, but in the meantime, Government and Consumer Services Minister Bill Walker says new contracts will be limited to two-year terms.
The province has also created a Lean and Continuous Improvements Office to modernize how services are delivered and increase productivity.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.