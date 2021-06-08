Peel police arrest London, Ont. man in shooting death of Brampton woman
Police in Peel region say they've arrested a man from London, Ont., for the alleged murder of a 56-year-old woman last year.
Sangita Sharma, 56, found in Brampton home suffering from gunshot wound on Aug. 13, 2020
They said the woman, Sangita Sharma, was located in a Brampton, Ont., home suffering from a gunshot wound on August 13, 2020. She died in hospital.
Police said they arrested a 19-year-old man on Friday and that he's been charged with first-degree murder.
He appeared in court on Saturday.
In a statement, Peel's police chief said investigators believe there are others responsible for Sharma's death.
Chief Nishan Duraiappah said the death was "the tragic outcome of a callous act of violence."
Police said additional suspects are still being identified.