Peel police arrest London, Ont. man in shooting death of Brampton woman

Police in Peel region say they've arrested a man from London, Ont., for the alleged murder of a 56-year-old woman last year.

They said the woman, Sangita Sharma, was located in a Brampton, Ont., home suffering from a gunshot wound on August 13, 2020. She died in hospital.

Police said they arrested a 19-year-old man on Friday and that he's been charged with first-degree murder.

He appeared in court on Saturday.

In a statement, Peel's police chief said investigators believe there are others responsible for Sharma's death.

Chief Nishan Duraiappah said the death was "the tragic outcome of a callous act of violence."

Police said additional suspects are still being identified.