Police investigating fatal crash that killed 75-year-old man

A 75-year-old man has died after being struck by a car in Toronto last week.

Police said the man was walking across Dufferin Street, south of Eglinton Avenue West, when he was hit by a car on Wednesday. Officers were called to the scene at about 1:30 p.m.

The car was being driven by a 27-year-old man, who was going southbound on Dufferin.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries immediately after the crash.

Police said he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Investigators have appealed to anyone with security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact police.