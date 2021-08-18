Unvaccinated PC MPPs will be removed from caucus, Ford spokesperson says
MPPs have been directed to take the shots in order to stay in caucus, province confirms
Elected members of provincial parliament will be removed from Ontario's governing Progressive Conservative caucus if they don't get vaccinated against COVID-19.
A spokeswoman for Premier Doug Ford is confirming to The Canadian Press that MPPs have been directed to take the shots in order to stay in caucus.
Ivana Yelich says it's the government's expectation "that every single PC caucus member and candidate be vaccinated" given that their work requires daily interaction with the public.
Yelich didn't give a date by which members are expected to be vaccinated.
Ford has previously said he's against mandating vaccinations because he considers it a constitutional right not to take the vaccines.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca called earlier on Tuesday for mandatory vaccinations for all MPPs.
