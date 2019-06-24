Oshawa man, 36, dead after boat capsizes on lake in Highlands East

Provincial police say a 36-year-old man has died after his boat capsized on McCaslim Lake in Highlands East, Ont., over the weekend.

They say the man was out on an aluminum boat fishing with three friends on Saturday evening when the boat overturned.

Police say the man's friends were able to use a life jacket they found floating on top of the water to stay afloat and return to shore.

But officers say Jeffrey Daniel St-Cyr of Oshawa, Ont., went under the water and didn't resurface.

His body was found on Sunday.

Police say the boat had appropriate safety equipment on board, but the passengers weren't wearing life jackets.