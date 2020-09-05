Police identify victims of mass shooting in Oshawa, Ont.

Police east of Toronto have identified the victims of a mass shooting in Oshawa, Ont., as four members of the same family.

Durham regional police say the deceased are 50-year-old Chris Traynor and his children, 20-year-old Bradley Traynor, 15-year-old Adelaide Traynor and 11-year-old Joseph Traynor.

A 50-year-old woman who was injured in the Friday morning shooting continues to recover in hospital. She has been identified by family friends and neighbours as Loretta Traynor.

Police have identified the shooter as 48-year-old Mitchell Lapa, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They say Lapa, of Winnipeg, was an "uninvited person" to the home and the homicide unit is still investigating the motive behind the shooting.

Police have not specified Lapa's relation to his victims.

From left: Joseph Traynor, 11, Adelaide Traynor, 15, and Bradley Traynor, 20, were killed along with their father, Chris Traynor. (Twitter and Facebook)

In a news release on Sunday, police said investigators want to speak to anyone who knew Lapa because they are trying to understand the motivation for the shooting.

Anyone with details or background information about him is urged to contact Durham police.

Sidewalks filled with heartfelt messages

Meanwhile, messages of condolences have been left in chalk on the grounds of two Oshawa schools in honour of the family.

A chalk message left for the victims of a mass shooting in Oshawa, east of Toronto. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

Well-wishers have left the heartfelt messages on the grounds of Sir Albert Love Catholic School, an elementary school at 425 Wilson Rd. N., which Joseph attended.

Messages have also been left on the grounds of Monsignor Paul Dwyer Catholic High School, a high school at 700 Stevenson Rd. N.

According to former students, Chris Traynor was a teacher. Loretta Traynor is said to be a teacher as well.

'Words cannot adequately express our profound shock'

In a statement on Saturday, the Durham Catholic District School Board expressed shock at the deaths.

Well-wishers left chalk messages on the grounds of Monsignor Paul Dwyer Catholic High School, a high school at 700 Stevenson Rd. N., where Chris Traynor worked as a teacher. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

"Words cannot adequately express our profound shock and deep sorrow over this terrible event," Tracy Barill, the board's education director, said in the statement.

"On behalf of the Durham Catholic District School Board, I extend our prayers and most sincere sympathies to all who have been directly or indirectly impacted by what has occurred."

A well-wisher leaves a chalk message on the grounds of Sir Albert Love Catholic School, an elementary school at 425 Wilson Rd. N., in Oshawa. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

The board is also providing tips for parents and guardians on how to speak to children and provide support about the "sad and disturbing" news.

"We are aware that this incident reaches far into many of our school communities across the board. Regardless of connection to the individuals involved, such sad and disturbing news so close to home may bring about a variety of heightened emotions," Barill said.

"As a Catholic community rooted in faith, we continue to pray for the family members and those affected most directly by this heart-breaking news."

Watch | Neighbours and colleagues remember Chris Traynor as dedicated sports coach: