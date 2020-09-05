Makeshift memorial grows outside Oshawa home where 5 killed in murder-suicide

Flowers, candles and stuffed toys are piling up outside a brick bungalow in Oshawa, Ont., after five members of a family died in a murder-suicide massacre.

Durham Regional Police homicide detectives continue to sift through the scene in the city east of Toronto, looking for clues as to why the slaughter took place.

Four males and one female were found dead in the home. At least two of the dead were young people under the age of 18.

Police say the lone shooter was Mitchell Lapa, 48, a relative of the family, but described as an "uninvited person to the home."

Police said Lapa, of Dalhousie Drive in Winnipeg, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A vehicle, with Manitoba plates and registered to him, was found at the scene. It was towed away on Friday.

Passersby are dropping flowers off on the front lawn in memory of the family. Local residents say the family was well-loved in the community.

Chris Traynor, one of five people found dead in an Oshawa home, was a teacher at Monsignor Paul Dwyer High School and a baseball coach. (Angelina King/CBC)

The identities of the four people killed will be released following a post-mortem and after next of kin are informed, police said.

Family, friends and neighbours told CBC News on Friday that the occupants of the house were Chris and Loretta Traynor, along with their four children: Sam, Brad, Adelaide and Joseph.

CBC News has learned that Chris Traynor and three out of his four children, Brad, Adelaide and Joseph, were killed, while Loretta Traynor and their son Sam survived. Sam was not at home at the time of the shooting.

Police have said a 50-year-old woman survived with a gunshot wound to her leg, and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her injuries were considered serious but non-life threatening on Friday.

The shooter is believed to be the brother of Loretta Traynor, according to an online obituary posted in 2019 for their father.

Const. George Tudos, spokesperson for the Durham Regional Police Service, said on Friday that several callers reported hearing gunshots inside the residence, located near the corner of Harmony Road and Parklane Avenue, at about 1:20 a.m.

Tudos said police are awaiting confirmation on the ages of the victims from the coroner. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects and there is no ongoing threat to community safety.

A memorial is also growing outside of Monsignor Paul Dwyer Catholic High School where Chris Traynor was a teacher. The school is part of the Durham Catholic District School Board.

Traynor is listed as a staff member on the school's website. He was also a baseball coach, according to Baseball Oshawa.

A GoFundMe Campaign has been launched to support the family.

