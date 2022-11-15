Girl, 8, and father found dead in Oshawa home after apparent murder-suicide, police say
An eight-year-old girl is dead following what police say is an alleged murder-suicide in an Oshawa, Ont., home.
There are no outstanding suspects, Durham Regional Police say
The Durham Regional Police Service says officers responded to a home around 8 a.m. on Saturday following a 911 call.
Police say they found a 38-year-old man and his eight-year-old daughter dead in the home.
The force says current evidence points to a murder-suicide, with no outstanding suspects.
The names of the dead are being withheld at the request of the family.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.