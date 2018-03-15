Oakville man, 50 killed in single vehicle crash

Skip to Main Content
Police west of Toronto are investigating a single vehicle crash in Oakville, Ont., Friday evening that claimed the life of a 50-year-old local man.

Pickup truck veered into ditch, off-duty nurse performed CPR, but man died in hospital

The Canadian Press ·
An Oakville man, 50, is dead after his pickup truck veered into a ditch on Friday night. (Halton Regional police)

Halton region police say the man's Dodge Ram pickup truck veered into a ditch on Regional Road 25 at around 8:15 p.m.

Police say an off duty nurse stopped at the accident scene and performed CPR on the man before he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately released.
 

