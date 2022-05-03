Man arrested for allegedly uttering threats at mosque in Toronto: police

Toronto police say they've arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly uttering violent threats at a mosque in the city's east end.

Police say officers began investigating on April 15 in the area of Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

They allege the man entered the mosque during an evening prayer, threatened a number of individuals and fled when the service was over.

Police say the man was arrested on April 17 and charged with uttering threats.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 24.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

