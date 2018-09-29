Don't scrap $15 minimum wage hike, advocacy groups urge Doug Ford

Community and labour groups are urging Ontario Premier Doug Ford not to scrap the planned hike in the minimum wage to $15.

The so-called Fight For $15 & Fairness movement says the increase from the current $14 an hour would have affected nearly two million workers in the province.

Labour Minister Laurie Scott confirmed on Wednesday the Ford government will not go ahead with an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour scheduled for Jan. 1. Instead, the minimum wage will stay at $14 an hour, and Scott did not give a timetable for any future increases.

The minimum wage increased from $11.60 to $14 an hour on January 1st, drawing complaints from businesses and prompting some to raise prices and cut staff hours and benefits.

Critics have said the government's decision to stall the wage hike will hurt the very people it claims to champion.