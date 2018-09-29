Skip to Main Content
Don't scrap $15 minimum wage hike, advocacy groups urge Doug Ford

Community and labour groups are urging Ontario Premier Doug Ford not to scrap the planned hike in the minimum wage to $15.

Community, labour groups say 'pause' in minimum wage hike will affect nearly 2M workers

Workers in Toronto carry a banner calling for a $15 minimum wage. Community and labour groups say the Doug Ford government shouldn't scrap the planned minimum wage hike to $15. (CBC)

The so-called Fight For $15 & Fairness movement says the increase from the current $14 an hour would have affected nearly two million workers in the province.

Labour Minister Laurie Scott confirmed on Wednesday the Ford government will not go ahead with an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour scheduled for Jan. 1. Instead, the minimum wage will stay at $14 an hour, and Scott did not give a timetable for any future increases. 

The minimum wage increased from $11.60 to $14 an hour on January 1st, drawing complaints from businesses and prompting some to raise prices and cut staff hours and benefits.

Critics have said the government's decision to stall the wage hike will hurt the very people it claims to champion.

The minimum wage hike to $14 in January drew complaints from businesses, prompting some to raise prices and cut staff hours. (Karin Larsen/CBC)
