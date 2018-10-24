Skip to Main Content
Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Milton, Ont.
Police say a 38-year-old motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in Milton, Ont.

Crash occurred near the corner of Appleby Line and Limestone Road, police say

The Canadian Press ·
Halton police say a 38-year-old motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in Milton, Ont. (CBC)

Halton regional police say it happened Saturday afternoon near the corner of Appleby Line and Limestone Road.

They say a man from Milton was riding a 2007 Ducati motorcycle when he failed to navigate a turn and crossed the centreline.

The man then slid along the road and was struck by a pickup truck driven by a 38-year-old woman from nearby Erin.

Police say the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, while the woman was not hurt in the crash.

A collision reconstruction unit was called in to investigate.

